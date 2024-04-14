The Los Angeles Dodgers are off to a hot start in the 2024 MLB season, but they aren't immune from injury.
The Dodgers have put pitcher Bobby Miller on the injured list with shoulder inflammation, per Jack Harris of The Los Angeles Times.
The 25-year-old Miller was exceptional in his first start of the season, spinning six scoreless innings and striking out 11 against the St. Louis Cardinals. He completely fell apart in the second inning of his second start, however, with the Chicago Cubs tagging him for five runs in just 1 2/3 innings. He was then mediocre his last time out against the Minnesota Twins – going four innings and allowing five hits and three walks for a pair of runs.
It's important to note that his command was a problem in the latter two starts. More troubling, however, is the fact that he also lost some velocity after averaging 98.8 miles per hour with his fastball in the first game. He lost 0.8 mph on his fastball and 1.2 mph off his sinker.
The loss of command in addition to diminished velocity are tell-tale signs of an injury, so this isn't an all too shocking development. Miller was previously sidelined in early 2023 with “mild shoulder soreness,” which impacted his MiLB start.
Dodgers pitchers Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May are all on the injured list following major surgeries. What's left right now in the rotation is first-year pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow – who has never reached 125 innings in a season – James Paxton – who has his own injury history – and Gavin Stone, who only threw 31 big league innings in 2023
Buehler is on a rehab stint right now and is scheduled to pitch at Triple-A Thursday. It's possible he'll then rejoin the Dodgers' rotation after that.
Dodgers in a rain delay vs. Padres
The Dodgers were set to take on the San Diego Padres at home on Saturday, but the weather may not cooperate. Heavy rains currently have the matchup between Stone and Matt Waldron delayed. If the game is postponed, no word yet on when it will be made up.
The rain is expected to ease up later in the evening on Saturday, so it is possible that the game ends up being played.
The Dodgers are scheduled to take on the Padres again on Sunday in the rubber game of the series before they host the Washington Nationals for a quick three-game series. Los Angeles is in early into a nine-game homestand.
The Dodgers currently are in first place in the National League West with a 10-6 record.