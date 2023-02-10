The Los Angeles Dodgers and OF David Peralta are reportedly in agreement on a one-year, $6.5 million contract for the 2023 season, per Jeff Passan. The deal can reach up to $8 million with incentives. Peralta joins a crowded Dodgers’ outfield ahead of the 2023 season.

Peralta has typically been a corner outfielder during his career. Mookie Betts is the Dodgers’ unquestioned right fielder. Chris Taylor, Trayce Thompson, James Outman, Jason Heyward, and Bradley Zimmer are among the candidates to receive reps in left and center field. Los Angeles will ultimately need to make a difficult decision as they can’t keep all of those outfielders on the team during the regular season.

Peralta made a name for himself in Arizona with Diamondbacks, so he’s no stranger to the National League West. Peralta won a Silver Slugger and Gold Glove Award during his time with the D’Backs. He spent almost nine years in Arizona before getting dealt to the Tampa Bay Rays during the 2022 campaign.

Although Peralta isn’t necessarily a game-changing player, he’s a quality contact hitter who offers a respectable defensive effort. He will only add to the intrigue surrounding the Dodgers’ uncertain outfield situation.

Taylor and Thompson are expected to join Mookie Betts in the outfield this season. That leaves Peralta, Heyward, Zimmer, and Outman to fight for the final one or two outfield spots, depending on how many outfielders the team wants on the active roster. Two extra outfielders will likely break camp with the ball club.

Peralta will have a strong chances of being one of those outfielders. However, nothing should be assumed.