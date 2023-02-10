Although the Los Angeles Dodgers have uncertainty in their outfield, they do not lack options. Mookie Betts is their right fielder without question. Meanwhile, LA has no shortage of options to play left and center field. Chris Taylor is expected to remain in left, but he is a centerfield possibility. However, the CF competition is expected to come down to Trayce Thompson and James Outman. Outman, who’s a 25-year old prospect, may not even make the big league roster if he doesn’t win the starting centerfield job.

So would trading James Outman prove to be a good decision if he’s the odd man out?

Dodgers must trade James Outman prior to 2023 season

Trading James Outman has nothing to do with his talent or potential. He’s displayed the ability to make an impact and may wind up turning into a quality MLB player.

The decision to trade Outman would boil down to two primary factors. For starters, there simply isn’t much room on the Dodgers’ depth chart for him. Jason Heyward and Bradley Zimmer are veterans fighting for a spot on the team. If Outman doesn’t start for the Dodgers, Los Angeles would prefer to move him back to Triple-A rather than have him come off the bench. Heyward and/or Zimmer will likely be the bench outfielders for the team.

If James Outman was only 22 or 23 years old, this wouldn’t be a problem. However, he will turn 26 in May. Outman is ready for a big league opportunity and sending back to the minors would be a redundant move.

Again, there is a chance that he dominates the competition in Spring Training and wins the centerfield job. But Trayce Thompson’s output in 2022 suggests that he may be in line to receive the opportunity.

There are plenty of teams around the league who would love to acquire a player like Outman. The Dodgers could trade him for extra depth or even younger prospects.

If they decide to hold onto him and keep him in the minor leagues for yet another season, his value would diminish purely as a result of his age.

Now is the time to trade James Outman.