The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a couple of key roster moves after Bobby Miller shined again on Monday night. The team has sent down promising prospect Gavin Stone and recalled reliever Alex Vesia from Triple-A, per Fabian Ardaya. The demotion of Stone makes sense because LA is expected to activate Michael Grove off the IL this weekend.

Stone made three starts for the Dodgers but struggled immensely, posting a 14.40 ERA in 10 innings. He lasted just two innings on May 28th against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up seven earned on 10 hits. Despite drawing rave reviews for his command and above-average changeup, the organizations’s Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2022 couldn’t find success at the big league level. He’ll now go back down and hopefully regain some confidence.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts actually believes the hard times will help Stone in the long run. This is what he said about the righty after the Rays’ outing. Via MLB.com:

“My thought is he’s going to be better for it,” said Roberts. “I do think that looking back, this was good for him. We wouldn’t do this to a player we didn’t feel could handle it emotionally. Right now I know he’s down in the dumps, but he’ll be all right.”

In fairness, Stone came up against three phenomenal offenses in the Braves, Phillies, and Rays. All of those lineups have multiple All-Stars.

There is no question he will be an important piece for the Dodgers in years to come but for now, it’s Grove’s turn to return to the rotation. At 24, there is lots of time for Stone to redeem himself.