The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled Andre Jackson and placed Shelby Miller on the bereavement list ahead of Saturday's game versus the Philadelphia Phillies, per Kirsten Watson. Jackson will try to help the Dodgers rebound following their 5-4 loss on Friday night in Philadelphia.

Miller has been excellent for the Dodgers in 2023. Los Angeles' bullpen has dealt with uncertainty, but Miller's 2.57 ERA over 24 games has been impressive. The Dodgers had high hopes for Miller after signing him during the offseason, and he's produced at a quality level without question.

Jackson, on the other hand, has spent his 2023 campaign between the Dodgers and the minor leagues. He's struggled in six games with the Dodgers this season, posting a 7.98 ERA. Given Los Angeles' current pitching depth concerns though, Jackson could carve out a consistent big league role with a strong showing upon his re-promotion to the team. This will prove to be a crucial opportunity for Andre Jackson.

The Dodgers are currently ranked 22nd in ERA, 10th in WHIP, 21st in home runs allowed, and 17th in batting average against. They haven't been the worst pitching team in the league, but have not performed up to their lofty standards. Los Angeles typically expects to have one of the bullpens and starting rotations in baseball.

Overall, LA trails the Arizona Diamondbacks by 2.5 games in the National League West. The Dodgers anticipated the San Diego Padres being their most notable competition in the division prior to the season, but instead it's been the Diamondbacks who've give the Dodgers some trouble.

Los Angeles will look to close the gap in the standings on Saturday with a bounce back victory against the Phillies.