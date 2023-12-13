The Dodgers made a move in MLB free agency.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and veteran pitcher Daniel Hudson are reportedly in agreement on a minor league contract, Jeff Passan of ESPN reports. Hudson will reportedly earn $2 million if he makes the MLB roster and performance bonuses can lead up to $2 million more.

The agreement with Hudson comes after LA officially signed Shohei Ohtani Monday. Los Angeles is continuing to remain aggressive this offseason, as they have recently been connected to free agent starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Additionally, LA is rumored to be discussing a Tyler Glasnow-led trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Hudson addition should not be overlooked, though. He's a quality veteran reliever who's found success while on the mound. Injuries have been problematic in recent seasons, however.

What Daniel Hudson brings to Dodgers

Hudson pitched for the Dodgers in both 2022 and 2023. He recorded a superb 2.22 ERA across 25 appearances during the '22 campaign. Hudson was limited to three total innings of work in 2023, though, due to injury concerns.

A starter-turned-reliever, Hudson has developed a reputation as a reliable bullpen option over the years. It's unclear what he has left in the tank at 36-years old and after missing most of 2023. Los Angeles is giving him an opportunity, so the question is if Hudson can take advantage and earn a spot in the bullpen.

The Dodgers have done a tremendous job of getting the most out of veteran pitchers. In fact, some pitchers sign with LA just to get back on track. If Hudson is healthy, it would not be surprising to see him play a big role in the team's bullpen during the 2024 season.