Will the Dodgers make a trade for Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly in trade talks with the Tampa Bay Rays. According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, LA would receive SP Tyler Glasnow and OF Manuel Margot for SP Ryan Pepiot and OF Jonny Deluca, but the deal is not finalized yet.

Los Angeles has been connected to various different pitchers throughout the offseason. LA's rumored interest in Glasnow began to pick up steam over the past week.

Dodgers on verge of big trade

Adding Pepiot to the deal would be surprising. He is a young right-handed pitcher with a bright future. There is a chance that Glasnow, who is only under contract for one more season, leaves in free agency next offseason. Margot, meanwhile, has a mutual option for 2025.

Pepiot may end up being a star and trading him away for potentially just one season of both Glasnow and Margot is questionable. However, the Dodgers are clearly focused on winning now and they need starting pitching and outfield help, something this trade would address.

Rumors recently swirled about outfielder Randy Arozarena possibly being included in the trade. He posted an image on Instagram of himself and Shohei Ohtani after Ohtani signed with the Dodgers, leading to the speculation. The Dodgers would need to surrender more prospect capital to acquire a star like Arozarena, though.

Again, the Dodgers-Rays trade is not completed as of this story's writing. Rosenthal noted that changes are “possible” still.

We will provide updates on the trade as they are made available.