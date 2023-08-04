The Los Angeles Dodgers activated one of their trade deadline acquisitions, LHP Ryan Yarbrough, on Friday. RHP Emmet Sheehan was optioned in a corresponding move, the team announced.

The Dodgers' pitching depth has dealt with uncertainty throughout the 2023 season. Clayton Kershaw is currently working his way back from injury and both Julio Urias and Tony Gonsolin previously dealt with injuries of their own. Yarbrough, who's worked as both a starter and reliever in the past, will add valuable depth to the pitching staff.

Dodgers activate Yarbrough

Yarbrough, 31, is a veteran left-hander who's pitched in the big leagues since 2018. He made his MLB debut with the Tampa Bay Rays that season, posting a 3.91 ERA across 147.1 innings pitched. Yarbrough started six games and worked out of the bullpen in 38 games during his rookie campaign.

The new Dodgers' left-hander has continued to work in a hybrid role of sorts ever since. Yarbrough played for the Rays through the 2022 season before ending up with the Kansas City Royals in 2023. Nothing has changed in terms of his hybrid role, however, as he started seven games and worked in relief 14 times in 2023 before getting traded to Los Angeles.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

LA options Sheehan

Emmet Sheehan has the stuff to become a star someday. He may even play a role for the Dodgers once again at some point in 2023. He has struggled in the big league rotation though.

Sheehan, a rookie, has pitched in eight games (seven starts) so far in 2023. Despite flashing signs of potential, he's recorded a lackluster 5.63 ERA across 38.1 innings of work.

Still, LA has high hopes for Sheehan. For now, he will focus on turning things around in the minor leagues.