The Los Angeles Dodgers recently provided an important injury update on starting pitcher Walker Buehler. Buehler, who has not pitched in a game since 2022 after undergoing a second Tommy John surgery, threw four innings in a simulated game on Monday according to manager Dave Roberts, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.
“Buehler is getting ‘close' to a rehab assignment, according to Roberts. Team will make a decision on his next steps after his next bullpen session later this week,” Harris also wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Walker Buehler nearing return?
Buehler has continued working hard to return over the past few weeks. He does not have a specific return date yet, but Buehler is apparently on the verge of beginning a rehab assignment. The Dodgers will closely monitor his upcoming bullpen session and could then announce a rehab assignment if all goes well.
Dodgers fans obviously want Buehler to return as soon as possible. Again, this is a pitcher who has had two Tommy John surgeries. Los Angeles is not going to rush him back.
It is most important that Buehler is ready to go for the playoffs. That is obviously a long ways away, and he should return well before October. But the Dodgers will do everything they can to help him slowly work his way back to pitching consistent innings as a starter at the MLB level again.
Buehler's rehab assignment, whenever that does take place, will be especially crucial to monitor. It is one thing to throw multiple bullpens and simulated games, but pitching in a game environment with fans is a different scenario. Buehler will likely get multiple starts at the minor league level before re-joining LA's starting rotation.
Buehler previously hinted at his injury return timeline.
“It's been a while man. I got hurt in June of whatever year that was, so it's been a minute,” Buehler said in February, via SportsNet LA. “Last year was worth trying (to return) and I'm glad we did. But I think we made the right decision both organizationally and personally. I feel healthy and ready to go. I know it'll be a little late off the jump probably, but we want to be really good at the end. That's the goal for everyone.”
Dodgers starting rotation to begin 2024 season
The 2024 regular season technically already started for the Dodgers. Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto both started games in South Korea against the San Diego Padres.
So how will the entire rotation look as pitchers such as Buehler, Clayton Kershaw, and Dustin May work their way back from injuries?
Glasnow and Yamamoto will lead the way. Bobby Miller features ace-caliber potential and was always a lock for the rotation. Meanwhile, Dave Roberts confirmed that James Paxton and Gavin Stone will round out the pitching staff, via Dodgers reporter Kirsten Watson.
Paxton and Stone will need to perform well to keep their rotation spots once other starters begin to return from injury. Walker Buehler will surely receive a chance to start games once he completes his rehab assignment.
For now, LA will trust Glasnow, Yamamoto, Miller, Paxton, and Stone.