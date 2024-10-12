Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy has a message to people who doubt his team. Muncy fired off that message following the club's NLDS series victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday. It includes some words that may be unsuitable for younger ears.

“80 percent of you f***ers didn't believe in us, 80 percent of you f***ers thought we were going to lose,” Muncy said after Game 5, in a video that went viral. Muncy appeared understandably upset that people doubted the team, even pointing his finger at the camera.

It's unclear where Muncy is getting the 80 percent figure from, per Bleacher Report, although there were several baseball analysts who predicted the Padres would win the series. San Diego did give the Dodgers all they could handle, but Los Angeles won the series in five games.

The Dodgers held the Padres scoreless in the final 24 consecutive innings of the series, using excellent pitching to advance to the National League Championship Series.

Dodgers now moving on to face Mets in the NLCS

The Dodgers will hope to continue playing excellent defense, as they face the Mets in the NLCS. New York is one of the most interesting stories in Major League Baseball this season, after starting the season 0-5. New York is headed to the NLCS after knocking out the Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies this postseason.

Los Angeles has definitely dominated headlines this season though, in many MLB circles. The Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani put together a memorable season, reaching a 50-50 for the first time in baseball history. Ohtani slashed 54 home runs during the regular season, in a spectacular offensive performance.

The Dodgers also return the services of pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who missed nearly the entire regular season with injury. Yamamoto started Game 5 against the Padres, and threw for five scoreless innings.

It turns out Muncy is not the only Dodgers player who believes in this club.

“We have a bunch of grinders and a bunch of fighters,” right fielder Mookie Betts said, per USA Today. “They’re a tough team. We knew this wasn’t going to be easy. Nothing’s easy. So you just got to take whatever cards you’re dealt and play them.

“And that’s what we’ve been doing.”

The Dodgers and Mets play Game 1 Sunday of the NLCS. Max Muncy will surely be keeping the receipts of those who doubt his team can win the NL pennant.