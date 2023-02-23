Max Muncy of the Los Angeles Dodgers is making a big change in his swing this season, and there are no guarantees it is going to work for the slugger.

No step-back for Max Muncy this year. pic.twitter.com/KoWhRfcOc8 — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) February 23, 2023

Muncy is no longer going to be taking a step back with his left leg in 2023. Ironically, that’s the move he made in the middle of the season a year ago when he was struggling badly at the plate that allowed him to regain his confidence and effectiveness at the plate.

However, Muncy believes that getting rid of that step back will have a positive impact on his swing and help the Dodgers produce more hits and runs from his spot in the lineup.

The 2022 season was a tough one for Muncy overall, as he slashed .196/.329./384. However, he displayed enough power with 21 home runs and 69 RBI to demonstrate that he is still a key factor in the lineup. When Muncy made his swing change a year ago, he was hitting just .150 at the time, and he was able to raise his production over the final months of the season.

Muncy was coming back from an elbow injury last year, and he defaulted to what made him feel comfortable at the plate and put less strain on his elbow. When his production dipped, he made the change in his swing that brought more production.

Max Muncy now believes he has recovered enough from his previous elbow injury that he doesn’t need the step back to be productive. He is surrounded by top hitters including Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith, so he can make changes in his swing that allow him to regain consistency.