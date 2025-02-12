The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the 2024 season as the favorite to win the World Series, and for good reason. After all, they had secured the services of Shohei Ohtani with what was at the time a record-setting contract. But with the MLB playoffs being the biggest crapshoot of them all, there was no guarantee whatsoever that they would be the team that breaks through. In the end, the Dodgers had enough to pull it out, winning the 2024 World Series in five games against the New York Yankees.

With the Dodgers being the most well-run organization in the entire MLB, they are as well-positioned as any team once again to win it all in 2025. And it looks like they are not resting on their laurels in any capacity, with Max Muncy expressing his and his team's desire to continue stacking up their World Series titles — especially after they've proven everyone wrong by finally winning a World Series after a full season.

“We finally got the team over the hump last year, so it was a little bit of relief on that aspect. I know we won in 2020, but you want to get that full season one. And now that we did, we want to win more. We have the team to win more. So, it’s almost like we’re hungrier than ever,” Muncy said, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

There is no reason to expect the Dodgers not to play up to expectations, especially after they spent quite a lot in free agency again this year. The only worry is that they may not be as motivated to win, with the so-called championship hangover lingering within them, but Muncy shut down that notion really quickly.

Dodgers have all the makings of a repeat champion

The last time any team won consecutive World Series trophies came before the turn of the century, which is a testament to how much parity there is in the MLB. But the Dodgers have all the makings of becoming a repeat champion.

Instead of standing pat this offseason, the Dodgers loaded up even further. They brought in Blake Snell on a huge free-agent contract, and, in a rather unsurprising turn of events, they were the team that landed Roki Sasaki. They also added to their bullpen with the signing of Tanner Scott, and they brought back Teoscar Hernandez as well.

The only thing stopping them from going all the way once again will be health, but if they manage to avoid the injury bug, then the sky is the limit for them.