The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to dominate the prospect rankings, with Roki Sasaki leading the charge in ESPN’s latest Top 100 MLB Prospects list. Sasaki, the 23-year-old right-hander from Japan, sits atop the rankings thanks to his elite arsenal and ace potential.

Sasaki’s raw talent and electric repertoire make him one of the most highly anticipated pitching prospects in recent memory. Standing at 6-foot-4, he features a fastball that can consistently reach the upper 90s and touch triple digits, a devastating splitter regarded as one of the best in baseball, and a plus slider. Scouts believe that on his best days, Sasaki possesses two 80-grade pitches, a rarity in the sport.

Despite his top-tier stuff, there are still areas for development. His velocity and slider effectiveness dipped in 2024, which analysts attribute to mechanical tweaks and grip adjustments that can be refined in a strong developmental system like the Dodgers’. His command remains a work in progress, though his ability to control the zone is already impressive. Adding another pitch, such as a cutter or curveball, could further elevate his profile.

Roki Sasaki ranks number one on the ESPN Ranking list for the Dodgers

Because Sasaki signed as an amateur international free agent and meets MLB rookie eligibility requirements, he qualifies for this prospect list. While he is not a traditional minor league player, his potential places him among the most exciting young talents in baseball. With the right adjustments, he could emerge as a frontline starter for the Dodgers.

Beyond Sasaki, the Dodgers boast an MLB-leading eight prospects in ESPN’s rankings, underscoring the franchise’s commitment to developing young talent (and of course, spending money). Catcher Dalton Rushing (No. 16) is another highly touted name, known for his advanced hitting ability and defensive potential. Outfielder Josue De Paula (No. 20) has also drawn attention for his smooth left-handed swing and ability to drive the ball with power.

The list also features shortstop Alex Freeland (No. 37), an athletic infielder with strong plate discipline, and center fielder Zyhir Hope (No. 70), a speedy prospect with emerging power. Emil Morales (No. 80), another shortstop, showcases an impressive all-around skill set, while left-handed pitcher Jackson Ferris (No. 93) and right-hander River Ryan (No. 94) round out the Dodgers’ presence on the list.

With a farm system stacked with elite talent and Sasaki leading the way, the Dodgers’ future remains as bright as ever. If Sasaki can quickly adjust to the majors, he could, and is expected to, help solidify the Dodgers rotation and further extend the team’s dominance in the National League.