Los Angeles Dodgers star Max Muncy is back. After a difficult start to the 2023 season, Muncy has caught fire over the past couple of weeks. He was most recently named the National League Player of the Week on Monday, per MLB on Twitter.

Muncy hit just south of .400 with a 1.815 OPS and five home runs over the past week. The Dodgers’ slugger is now leading the NL in total home runs with 11.

Muncy struggled in 2022. The former All-Star came into the 2023 campaign with aspirations of bouncing back. Muncy previously addressed his mentality prior to the season, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.

“You feel like you get forgotten a little bit,” Muncy said. “You have a bad year, and suddenly no one thinks you’re a good player anymore. So I feel like I have a lot to prove this year, and I like it that way. That’s how it’s been my whole career.”

He is certainly silencing the critics with his impressive performance so far. It is clear that Muncy wants to play a pivotal role for this Dodgers ball club.

Los Angeles’ lineup faced uncertainty heading into the year. Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Will Smith were all expected to perform well, but it was unclear which other players would step up. So far in 2023, Muncy has unquestionably answered the call. Additionally, Dodgers rookie James Outman is already making a strong case for the NL Rookie of the Year award.

The Dodgers placed Muncy on paternity leave ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Muncy will aim to pick up where he left off once he returns.