The Los Angeles Dodgers have a number of potential bounce back candidates. Dustin May and Chris Taylor can help the Dodgers in a big way by rebounding in 2023. Two-time All-Star Max Muncy could prove to be the Dodgers’ X-Factor in 2023 though. Muncy recently revealed his mindset heading into the season following his forgettable 2022 campaign, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.

“You feel like you get forgotten a little bit,” Muncy said. “You have a bad year, and suddenly no one thinks you’re a good player anymore. So I feel like I have a lot to prove this year, and I like it that way. That’s how it’s been my whole career.”

Max Muncy made changes to his swing over the offseason and has his sights set on bouncing back this year. He typically is a player who produces 35-plus home run pop from the left-side of the plate to go along with a decent batting average and impressive on-base ability. In 2022, though, Muncy slashed an unsightly .196/.329/.384 with a .713 OPS and 21 home runs.

He’s just one year removed from a 2021 performance that saw him slash .249/.368/.527 with an .895 OPS and 36 home runs. Muncy seems to feel as if he can provide similar numbers to 2021 in 2023.

The Dodgers’ lineup isn’t as deep as it once was. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman will lead the charge. Will Smith and JD Martinez are going to play big roles as well. If Muncy performs at an All-Star level once again, the lineup will benefit in pivotal fashion.

He’s ready to prove the critics wrong and return to form in 2023.