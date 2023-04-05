The Los Angeles Dodgers appeared to avoid disaster after their prized rookie Miguel Vargas was hit by a pitch on his thumb Monday night versus the Colorado Rockies. The 23-year-old second baseman is not in the lineup Tuesday due to soreness and mild swelling, but is available to pinch hit, according to Dodger Insider.

The injury update is great news for fans who are thoroughly enjoying witnessing the birth of the next potential franchise star. In a minuscule sample size, Vargas is batting .375 with a mammoth .722 OBP thanks to nine walks in five games. He was ranked No. 37 on MLB.com’s Top 100 Prospect List going into this season.

LA lost many key players over the offseason, including longtime fan favorites Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner, as well as star shortstop Trea Turner. As is the Dodger way, the organization has leaned on its abundant farm system to fill those holes. In addition to Vargas, rookie outfielder James Outman has also made a grand first impression with a .400 batting average, two home runs and eight RBIs.

This is about the time when the National League lets out a collective grown. No franchise has been more consistently excellent in the regular season for the last decade than the Dodgers. Stars have come and gone, but Dave Roberts’ club just keeps winning. Of course, there is still something left to prove with only one World Series during that span- which many will dismiss given the 60-game 2020 season.

Regardless, they position themselves to contend every year. Vargas could be part of the next generation to carry on that proud baseball tradition. He could be out for a couple days, though, as Roberts will probably want to exercise caution in early April.

In the meantime, Mookie Betts will happily fill in at second.