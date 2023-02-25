Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts wants to make sure that the team’s new double-play combination gets the chance to develop chemistry during spring training. Shortstop Gavin Lux and second baseman Miguel Vargas are expected to start a lot of Dodgers’ exhibition games together.

“I think we’re going to do that a lot just to kind of build that relationship,” Dave Roberts said of his plans to start Gavin Lux and Miguel Vargas in the middle of the Dodgers’ infield during spring training.

Roberts will be coaching a new-look infield, following the team’s 111-win campaign last season. Star shortstop Trea Turner left the Dodgers for a $300 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. Long-time third baseman Justin Turner signed with the Boston Red Sox in free agency. Lux and Vargas can use as much time together as possible, considering they’ll be manning positions that they didn’t play much last season.

Lux and Vargas are in line to be the Dodgers’ starting middle infield for the 2023 MLB season. Lux moves over to shortstop from second base, where he started 93 games last season. Vargas spent most of his time in the minor leagues as a third baseman last year, but he’s expected to be on the right side of the infield in his rookie campaign.

Lux had the best season of his young career last year, hitting .276/.346/.399 with a league-high seven triples. Vargas hit .304/.404/.511 in 113 games in Triple-A before struggling at the plate during his brief time in the big leagues.

Vargas suffered a hairline fracture in his pinky at the start of spring training. The injury has kept the Dodgers’ second baseman from swinging, but it hasn’t limited him in the field.

Max Muncy takes over as the Dodgers’ starting third baseman, where he started half the time in 2022. Freddie Freeman remains at first base for Los Angeles.

Vargas and Lux are in the lineup for the Dodgers’ spring training opener Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers. Vargas will play defense but he isn’t expected to swing the bat.