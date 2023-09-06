MLB is reportedly placing Los Angeles Dodgers SP Julio Urías on administrative leave, per Jeff Passan of ESPN. The decision comes after he was arrested for the suspicion of felony domestic violence.

Urías was previously suspended in 2019 for 20 games for allegedly shoving a woman during an argument. The suspension came even though Urías wasn't charged. A suspension will likely occur this time around given that it is Urías' second time being on leave. Passan shared the details behind MLB's decision on the Dodgers pitcher.

“While MLB can unilaterally place players on administrative leave while investigating them, the league and union agreed to it for Urías, per source. It is the second time Urías has been on leave — the previous preceding a 20-game suspension in 2019 for violating the DV policy.”

Dodgers: Julio Urías placed on administrative leave

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

The Dodgers made the move to bring pitcher Ryan Pepiot to Miami Wednesday, as they are currently on the road and facing the Miami Marlins. No official roster move was announced, but Pepiot joining the team led to a belief that Urías could be placed on administrative leave. Sure enough, that is exactly what happened.

Now Pepiot can officially be added to the active roster if the Dodgers choose to do so.

As for Urías, there's a chance he won't ever pitch for the Dodgers again. This is his second time dealing with a concerning off-the-field issue. Although the Dodgers gave Urías a second chance the first time around, it would be surprising if he ever pitches at Dodger Stadium again as a member of the team, especially considering that he will be a free agent following the conclusion of the 2023 season.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Julio Urías and the Dodgers as they are made available.