The Los Angeles Dodgers cruised to a victory over the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium on Friday night. Mookie Betts led the charge in the Dodgers' 11-4 win, smashing two home runs. He finished the game with three total hits to go along with four RBI and a pair of runs scored. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts commented on Betts' stellar performance after the contest, per Sarah Wexler of MLB.com.

“He's (Betts) really himself this year and it's really fun to watch,” Roberts said. “I think that he’s continually getting more comfortable with us, but this is as comfortable as I've seen him, and it's certainly showing on the field.”

Mookie Betts' superb 2023 season

Betts started off fairly slow, at least for his standards, but he's picked things up over the past month. Mookie is now slashing an impressive .277/.379/.581 with .959 OPS and 153 OPS+. Betts has always featured sneaky power from the right side of the plate, but he's on pace to post a new career-high in home runs. He's already smashed 25 homers this year and will participate in the 2023 Home Run Derby.

The Dodgers have endured injuries and inconsistency at times in 2023. The performances of superstars like Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Clayton Kershaw have kept them afloat, however. As of this story's publication, the Dodgers trail the Arizona Diamondbacks by just a half-game in the National League West.

Betts is considered to be one of the best players in the sport. When the Dodgers acquired him a few years ago, his impact was immediate. However, as Roberts mentioned, it seems like Betts is firmly establishing himself and growing even more comfortable in Los Angeles. And that is dangerous for the rest of the league.

The Dodgers will host the Angels once again on Saturday night at 6:10 PM PST in a battle of these two Southern California ball clubs.