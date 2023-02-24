MLB Network recently released their top 100 players, naming Shohei Ohtani No. 1 overall. Aaron Judge, Mike Trout, and Mookie Betts followed Ohtani in that order. However, Los Angeles Dodgers’ first baseman Freddie Freeman, who was ranked No. 10 on the list, believes Betts should been slightly higher, per MLB Network, via Talkin Baseball.

“I’m going No. 3,” Freeman responded when asked where he would rank Mookie Betts overall. “I’m going Ohtani, Judge, Mookie, and Trout. Those four, I don’t know the order. But around there.”

Freeman didn’t specifically say that Betts should be ranked ahead of Trout. But he is suggesting that one of Ohtani, Judge, or Trout should be ranked below Betts on the list.

MLB Twitter had differing reactions to Ohtani checking in at No. 1 overall. His standing as a two-player helps place him above others. Meanwhile, Judge crushed 62 home runs a season ago and won the AL MVP, while Trout performed admirably in limited action. But according to the list, Mookie Betts is the best player in the National League.

Betts had a down year for his standards in 2022. Nevertheless, he still played well and will be crucial to the Dodgers’ 2023 success. Los Angeles is looking for both Betts and Freeman, who were ranked within the top 10, to lead the charge this season.

Mookie Betts can make a case to be MLB’s best overall player with a strong 2023 campaign. But for Betts, he’s far more focused on leading the Dodgers back to the World Series and bringing home a championship ring.