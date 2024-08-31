The Kendrick Lamar-Drake beef has been one of the most discussed topics in the entertainment world over the past few months. Los Angeles Dodgers stars Mookie Betts and Jack Flaherty shared their thoughts on the topic during a recent episode of On Base with Mookie Betts, via B/R Walk-Off.

Dodgers stars support Kendrick Lamar

Betts asked Flaherty if there is “only one correct side” in the beef between the rappers. Flaherty took a moment and then offered a response.

“That's a tough one,” Flaherty, who was traded to the Dodgers from the Detroit Tigers in July, said of the question. “I don't think you can say that there's one correct side… I'm on the Kendrick side. But I'm sure somebody could argue… I'll let somebody argue against me, but I'm going to stay on my side. So maybe I am sitting on the, ‘there's only one side.'”

Betts then asked Flaherty if he is a fan on Lamar, to which the Dodgers pitcher confirmed he is. Flaherty added that he is also a Drake fan, however.

“But when you see what he (Lamar) did with the city, when he did his little pop-up show and had everybody out there,” Flaherty continued. “You can't say that he didn't win.”

Betts, one of the best players in the sport, agreed with his Dodgers teammate's take on the beef.

“I think I kind of agree with that, man,” Betts said. “Kendrick… he went crazy.”

Kendrick Lamar is seemingly the consensus winner among the general public. Betts and Flaherty clearly agree. However, the Dodgers stars did admit that they like Drake's music as well. As for this specific beef, though, Betts and Flaherty are supporting Lamar.

Perhaps more players around the MLB world will follow in Betts and Flaherty's footsteps and share their thoughts on the situation.