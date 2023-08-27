Red Sox fans have long lamented the departure of Mookie Betts. When the Red Sox traded him to the Dodgers in 2020, Red Sox fans took the move like a gut punch and they have never gotten over it. Betts is in the middle of one of his best season as he stars for the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, he is not perfect. The former American League Most Valuable Player made a key 8th inning error that led to a crucial Boston run, and then made the final out in the 8-5 Dodgers defeat.

Mookie with the error and another run scores! pic.twitter.com/LhzzLj4lgV — 🍀🧦BOSTON’S BURNER🧦🍀 (@Tatums0Burner) August 26, 2023

Betts was playing second base in the eighth inning, and Boston's Luis Urias came up with the bases loaded and 0ne out. Urias hit a hard shot up the middle, and while Betts was able to get his glove on the rocket, he was not able to control it. Instead of an inning-ending double play, the Red Sox had a run in and the bases remained loaded.

John Schreiber gets Mookie Betts to fly out to end the game. Big win for the Red Sox today. https://t.co/XZqIN2jJwU — Chris Henrique (@ChrisHenrique) August 26, 2023

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Mookie Betts drills it to deep center field but not quite deep enough for a go ahead grand slam as Adam Duvall brings it in to secure an 8-5 Red Sox win pic.twitter.com/nnIrtGgVfi — MLB Clutch Moments & Walk Offs (@MLBWalk_Offs) August 26, 2023

The Dodgers were able to prevent any more damage, and they attempted to mount a comeback in the top of the 9th, Betts came up with the bases loaded and two outs in the inning, with John Schreiber on the mound for the Red Sox. Betts laced a deep drive to centerfield, but Adam Duvall was able to make the catch and end the game.

Obviously, the Dodgers gained a great player and the Red Sox lost one when the trade of Betts was made. But on this day, the Red Sox found a way to overcome their former superstar, and a Mookie Betts error contributed to the outcome.