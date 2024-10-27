The Los Angeles Dodgers are two wins away from taking home a World Series title after a 4-2 win over the New York Yankees in Game 2. The Dodgers were pretty much in control of the contest throughout Saturday night's affair before a ninth-inning push nearly lifted the Yankees to a miraculous win.

Late in the game, the Dodgers' fortunes appeared to change a little bit. Superstar Shohei Ohtani attempted to steal second base, but slid into the base awkwardly and remained on the ground in serious pain afterwards. After the game, manager Dave Roberts said that Ohtani suffered a shoulder injury and that he didn't know if he would be able to play anymore in the series.

Losing Ohtani would be a huge blow, but Mookie Betts and the Dodgers are confident that they can get the job done, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“We’re really confident,” Betts said, per Nightengale. “We have a great group of guys in here. We can take care of business, for sure. I believe in this team.”

Despite pulling out a pair of tight games, the Dodgers know that the Yankees aren't just going to roll over as they pursue their first World Series title since 2009. With three games at Yankee Stadium on the horizon, New York is going to fight to get back in this series.

“I know they’re going to come out ready to go,” Betts said, per Nightengale. “They don’t have a choice. We don’t either. We have to keep going. We still have some business to take care of.”

Betts had a big game in Game 2, picking up two hits and scoring on a home run by Teoscar Hernandez early on. After an extended hitting slump, Betts has found his stride at the right time as he looks to win his third World Series, and his second since signing with the Dodgers.