New York Yankees star outfielder Juan Soto continues to redefine what it means to be a young powerhouse in Major League Baseball, especially under the bright lights of the World Series. In Game 2 of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Soto smashed a significant home run that tied the game and etched his name into the record books.
“Juan Soto is the youngest player to homer in the World Series for a second team,” marking yet another milestone in his already illustrious career.” via Sarah Langs on X, formerly Twitter.
This historical moment came in the third inning at Dodger Stadium with the Yankees trailing by one. With two outs and the bases clear, Soto faced off against Dodgers' ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Demonstrating his knack for clutch performances, Soto launched a towering shot to right field, leveling the score at 1-1. This home run, Soto's fourth of the postseason, underscored his critical role in the Yankees' offensive lineup and his ability to perform when stakes are highest.
https://twitter.com/MLB/status/1850341690680254677
Related New York Yankees NewsArticle continues below