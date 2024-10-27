The Los Angeles Dodgers took a commanding 2-0 lead in the World Series with a 4-2 win over the New York Yankees Saturday night in LA. A day after delivering a walk-off grand slam in Game 1, Freddie Freeman made World Series history by going yard again in Game 2. Teoscar Hernandez and Tommy Edman also homered as Yankees' starter Carlos Rodon gave up four earned runs in 3.1 innings.

Following the Dodgers’ big win, a jubilant Mookie Betts crashed Fox’s postgame interview with Freeman. He gave former Boston Red Sox teammate David Ortiz a hug before telling Derek Jeter, “I know you don’t like us right now, but I love you too,” per Fox Sports: MLB on X. When Freeman asked Jeter what Betts had said, the former Yankees' captain replied, “I tune him out sometimes.”

Expand Tweet

Forever a Yankee, Betts was assuming the first two games of the World Series have been as frustrating for Jeter as they have been for New York’s current players. The Yankees blew a 3-2 lead in the 10th inning in Game 1. Jeter didn’t like Aaron Boone’s decision to pull Gerrit Cole after just 88 pitches. Cole was pitching well and New York ended up using five relievers after taking him out.

On Saturday, the Dodgers’ Game 2 starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto was sensational. The rookie right-hander went 6.1 innings and allowed one run on just one hit while walking two batters and striking out four. Aside from Juan Soto, who went 2-4 with a solo home run, the Yankees were unable to produce at the plate on Saturday.

The Dodgers struck early, putting up four runs in three innings. Betts went 2-4 and scored a run. He’s now 2-7 with two runs scored and an RBI in the World Series. He’s slashing an impressive .294/.393/.608 in the postseason.

Mookie Betts and the Dodgers held serve at home

Betts is one of three former league MVPs in the Dodgers stacked lineup. The 31-year-old right fielder is looking for his third World Series ring. Jeter, of course, won five championships with the Yankees, including the franchise’s last title in 2009. While Jeter never won league MVP, he was the MVP of the 2000 World Series, when the Yankees beat the New York Mets 4-1 to win their third straight championship.

Jeter is the all-time postseason hits leader with 200 and he’s fifth all-time with 50 base hits in the World Series. Betts has 73 postseason hits and is now up to 14 in the Fall Classic.

The series now moves to New York for Game 3. The Dodgers will start Walker Buehler on Monday. While Los Angeles is off to a great start, the team did get a scare Saturday night. Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani needed to be helped off the field after injuring his shoulder while attempting to steal second base in the seventh inning.

Following the game, Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts updated Ohtani’s injury, calling it a left shoulder subluxation. Essentially, the presumptive NL MVP dislocated his shoulder during his feet-first slide. It is unknown if the injury will sideline Ohtani but Roberts indicated the initial tests were positive.

Game 3 of the World Series will take place Monday evening in the Bronx. The Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt to the mound in what is effectively a must-win game for New York.