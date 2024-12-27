The tense exchange between Mookie Betts and a group of overzealous New York Yankees fans during Game 4 of the World Series had the potential to escalate even further. The Los Angeles Dodgers star recently shared that he had briefly considered responding to the fan interference with force.

Mookie Betts, reflecting on an encounter with a few Yankees fans during the World Series, recounted the incident with a smile. Two months after the heated exchange, he opened up about the frustration he held back, driven by his focus on achieving the larger goal at hand.

Mookie Betts thoughts during the incident with the Yankees fans

“I was in the moment,” Mookie Betts admitted. “I thought about throwing the ball at them.”

Betts leaned over the wall into the front row and successfully secured the catch. However, two fans quickly attempted to snatch the ball from his glove, seemingly in an effort to overturn the out. Cameras captured one fan trying to force Betts' glove open, while the other grabbed the former MVP's wrist to stop him from pulling the glove and ball back into play.

Fortunately, the Dodgers outfielder managed to keep his composure, opting to return to his position in right field instead of reacting impulsively. Even so, the frustration from the incident still lingers. Speaking with Hart and Thompson, the 32-year-old expressed his lingering anger toward the two fans, bluntly stating, “F*** you guys.”

The Yankees fans' unapologetic response

The two fans, identified by ESPN as Austin Capobianco and John Peter, were promptly ejected from the game following the incident. Despite their removal, they appeared unapologetic about their actions, claiming they were determined to support their Yankees, even if it meant resorting to unsportsmanlike behavior.

“We're not going to go out of our way to attack. If it's in our area, we're going to ‘D' up,” Capobianco said. “Someone defends, someone knocks the ball. We talk about it. We're willing to do this.”

“I know when I'm in the wrong and as soon as I did it, I was like, ‘Boys I'm out of here,'” the Yankees fan continued. “I patrol that wall and they know that.”

Betts and the Dodgers having the final say

The Dodgers star ended up having the final say in the situation, with the two fans banned from Game 5 as a consequence of their actions. To make things even sweeter for the eight-time All-Star, Betts and the Dodgers secured victory in the game, clinching the World Series title and solidifying their triumphant season.

Betts has long been a polarizing figure for New York fans, stemming from his six-year stint with the Boston Red Sox at the start of his career. Given his track record of success against the Yankees, it’s unlikely that many of their fans sympathize with him over the incident. For his part, Betts seems to harbor little affection for the Yankees faithful as well.

The Dodgers and Yankees are set to face off again in May 2025, offering another opportunity for fans to see Mookie Betts. Let’s hope everyone keeps things civil this time around.