Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr is running away with the 2023 NL MVP but don't tell that to Mookie Betts. In fact, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has seen a different energy from Betts this season and believes he's actually trying to win that prestigious MVP award.

Via Jack Harris:

“Dave Roberts said he’s seen “a lot of joy” from Mookie Betts this year, “where in the last couple years it’s been in & out for various reasons.”

“Roberts other observation of Betts: “I think he’s trying to win the MVP.”

“Has Mookie said so?”

“No. I just know him well enough now.”

As Roberts stated, the 30-year-old hasn't openly said he's chasing MVP. But, at this point, he knows his star player well enough. Mookie Betts is having a fantastic season, hitting .286 with 27 homers and 65 RBI, also slugging .592. Now, how do those numbers compare to Acuna Jr, the current frontrunner?

Well, the Braves outfielder is slashing .333 with 23 bombs and 58 RBI. The average is better, but the latter two aren't quite at Betts' level. That being said, Acuna Jr has swiped a whopping 43 bases, which is far more than Betts. Plus, the Venezuelan owns an MLB-best OPS of 1.007.

While it's going to be difficult for Betts to overtake Acuna Jr, there is still a ton of time left. After all, the second half just began. For what it's worth, he's off to red hot start since the All-Star break, going 7 for 13 (.538) after absolutely raking against the New York Mets over the weekend. If he can keep swinging it consistently at a high level, Acuna Jr could feel some pressure.