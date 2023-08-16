The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Our MLB odds series has our Brewers Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Brewers Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won nine games in a row. Los Angeles is 33-13 in its last 46 games. The Dodgers seem like a lock for a top-two seed in the National League, which would give them a bye in the wild card series, but they know that this series against the Brewers is very important for them. If the Dodgers can handle the Brewers, who lead the National League Central and are likely to be the No. 3 seed in the N.L., they can substantially reduce their magic number for that second seed. If the Dodgers do not have much pressure to either win their division or get the No. 2 seed in mid-September, they can rest their overworked bullpen and make sure they're fresh for the National League Division Series. In other words, winning now will reduce stress and strain later in the year for the Dodgers, who have been pounded by injuries to their pitching staff but have managed to survive all those unwelcome plot twists.

Here are the Brewers-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Dodgers Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (+100)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-120)

Over: 8.5 (-102)

Under: 8.5 (-120)

How To Watch Brewers vs. Dodgers

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin (Brewers) / SportsNet LA (Dodgers) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers are going to cool off at some point. They are 13-1 in the month of August. As we saw with the Tampa Bay Rays after they won 29 of their first 36 games this season, they cooled off and regressed to the mean. They're still a good team, but they have been roughly a .500 team over the past 85 games. Even the best, most talented teams eventually cool off. The Brewers aren't a great team, but they're a good team, and veteran pitcher Wade Miley knows how to get hitters out. He can contain the Dodger batting order and put Milwaukee in a position to win in the final few innings.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers have Clayton Kershaw back on the mound and healthy. The last few seasons have had a familiar flow and feel for Kershaw. He pitches well. Then he gets hurt and misses a good chunk of the season. Then he returns and pitches well. He is an aging athlete who can still perform well but doesn't have the endurance or stamina to hold up throughout a full season. He won't make a full amount of starts over the course of a six-month regular season, but when healthy, he can still be expected to deliver the goods. Given how well the Dodgers are hitting, Kershaw doesn't have to be spectacular to enable the Dodgers to cover the spread. A six-inning, two-run performance should be plenty for Los Angeles in this contest. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman should be able to give the Dodgers at least five runs in this game. Unless Wade Miley can smother this lineup — which is not likely — Kershaw can comfortably win as long as he performs at a B+ level. The Dodgers shouldn't even need his A-game, just something generally above average.

Final Brewers-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers have the advantage in the pitching matchup and everywhere else on the field. Take the Dodgers.

Final Brewers-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5