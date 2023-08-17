The Los Angeles Dodgers have been one of the best teams in baseball all season, and they seem poised for a deep postseason run. It seems like the Dodgers have been scorching hot all season, but in the month of August, they have taken things up a notch. Not too long ago, the San Francisco Giants were firmly in the hunt to win the NL West and were just four games behind the Dodgers for first place. Now, the Dodgers are 10 games up on the Giants and seem to have the division crown locked up after their insane month.

The Dodgers heating up in August isn't rare, either. In 2020, LA was 21-7 in the month of August, in 2021 they were 21-6, last year they were 22-6 and so far this season they are 14-1. Something about the month of August gets the Dodgers playing their best baseball of the season.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

I'm sure that Dave Roberts is thrilled with how his team is playing, but he has to be hoping that the Dodgers are saving some wins for October. Hopefully for LA, the team can stay out and ride this momentum all the way into the postseason.

The craziest part of this stretch for the Dodgers is that they haven't been fully healthy at all during this run. Star pitcher Clayton Kershaw was battling an injury for awhile and just recently returned, and relief pitcher Joe Kelly is battling an injury right now that has him out. Even when guys are out, other players find a way to step up, and the Dodgers just keep winning baseball games.

Los Angeles is getting hot at the right time as the playoffs are slowly approaching. If this team is still playing like this when the postseason rolls around, they might win another World Series.