LOS ANGELES — Mookie Betts and Raising Cane's teamed up for an event in the city of Alhambra in Los Angeles County on Thursday. Betts worked a “shift” at Raising Cane's which included the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar taking fans orders and handing them their food and drinks. At the end of the event, Betts received a $100,000 donation from Raising Cane's for his 5050 Foundation.
“I’ve been through the Raising Cane’s Drive-Thru enough to know how it goes down, but I was excited to see what it’s like on the other side and serve fans. I have fun anytime I can interact with fans,” Betts said. “My favorite thing about Cane’s is the food and atmosphere –good food, good people, good atmosphere. I flip a coin when I order because you can’t go wrong!”
No shortage of Dodgers fans attended the event. Betts addressed the fans after receiving his donation from Raising Cane's and the fans even broke into a “Mookie” chant. It almost sounded like we were at Dodger Stadium.
Mookie Betts wants to see MLB grow
MLB has been trying to grow the sport. It previously dealt with trouble in reference to drawing in more fans. Betts, however, has stepped up as a leader in that regard.
Mookie Betts started his own YouTube channel and also has a show with Bleacher Report where he interviews other star MLB players. Betts has been willing to interact with fans. He clearly wants to see MLB continue to grow, and I asked him to share his thoughts on the topic Thursday.
“It's been pretty good,” Betts said of MLB's growth in recent years. “You know, there's a long way to go. I'm just trying to do my part in helping with growing the game. Not only on the field but off the field. There' a lot of avenues for people to take. I'm just trying to be the one to kind of show them.”
Of course, being one of the best players in baseball does not hurt his ability to impact the game in a pivotal manner. Betts slashed .307/.408/.597/.987 and hit a career-high 39 home runs in 2023. He ultimately finished second in National League MVP voting.
But there are a number of great players in the sport. Yet, not all of them have been willing to market the game like Betts. Fans are taking notice without question. Two Dodgers fans told me what Mookie Betts' off-the-field endeavors mean to them during the Raising Cane's event.
“Everything, man,” a fan said of what Betts' Raising Cane's event means. “Everything for the fans. Awesome for us to meet him.”
“Yeah, he's a great player,” another fan added. “Great person to the community. I admire what he does for the people.”
How other players can follow in Betts' footsteps
MLB players must try to grow the game as well. Some already are, but others have been hesitant.
Sports like the NBA have seen immense popularity as a result of their best players entering celebrity-like status. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are known by many non-NFL fans. The same, of course, can be said for Tom Brady. In the NBA, every non-NBA fan has probably heard of LeBron James, Stephen Curry and many other stars.
MLB has implemented rule changes which have helped the sport. The new pitch clock has led to a faster-paced all-around game. However, fans love to root for players, and they want to know who their favorite players are on and off the field.
Mookie Betts has displayed leadership in this aspect. He is going to continue to do everything he can to grow the sport of baseball.
Betts and the Dodgers will host the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday at 4:10 PM EST.