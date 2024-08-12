Mookie Betts is back in the Majors. The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that they have activated their eight-time All-Star, designating Amed Rosario for assignment to make room.

Betts is expected to play right field for the Dodgers after the team reversed course on its intention to play him at shortstop upon his return.

The Los Angeles outfielder has been out since June 16 with a fractured hand. Through 72 games, Betts is hitting .304 with 10 home runs and an .892 OPS.

If this is the end of Rosario's time with the Dodgers, then it lasted just five games. The Dodgers acquired him in July in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. He went 3-11 with a double in 12 plate appearances for Los Angeles and was hitting .306 on the season.