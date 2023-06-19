Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts said he would participate in the MLB Home Run Derby in Seattle in an appearance on MLB Network with Harold Reynolds, but it is on one condition. Betts asked Reynolds for some advice on what to do in the Home Run Derby.

“Oh, I'm doing the Home Run Derby, too,” Mookie Betts said to Harold Reynolds, via MLB Network. “You got any advice for me? As long as I'm an All-Star. I gotta be an All-Star first, and then I'mma do it.”

You heard it here first! If @mookiebetts is an All-Star, he'll participate in the @TMobile Home Run Derby!!! pic.twitter.com/AaDLPX46qy — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 18, 2023

Reynolds responded by saying that he just earned a lot more votes for the All-Star Game, knowing that he will participate in the Home Run Derby if Betts makes it.

Betts is having a very strong season for the Dodgers, hitting for a .269 batting average, .371 on-base percentage with 17 home runs and a 144 wRC+, according to Fangraphs.

It seems likely that Betts will be an All-Star. He is one of the biggest stars in the game on one of the most popular teams, and he is performing to his usual standard. It will be interesting to see how he fares in the Home Run Derby, if he lives up to his word.

Betts can hit home runs, but he could be at a disadvantage in the derby due to his size. Betts' smaller body could cause him to get tired earlier that some players who will participate, and have more natural power because of their larger frame. It would be a great accomplishment if Betts wins the derby in Seattle.