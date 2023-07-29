Mookie Betts is a late scratch for the Los Angeles Dodgers as they take on the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night. LA made the announcement on their official Twitter account, noting that the former league MVP is currently dealing with an ankle injury.

The Dodgers, however, did not provide too many details on the severity of the injury:

“Mookie Betts was scratched from tonight’s game with right ankle soreness,” the Dodgers wrote in their tweet.

The usually durable Betts will miss just his fourth game of the season. He has suited up in 99 games this year, behind just Freddie Freeman for the most games played for the Dodgers this year.

It does not sound like there should be any cause for concern here, and it's very much possible that the Dodgers are just giving their star outfielder the night off. They play the Reds again on Sunday, and it would not be surprising if Betts is back in the lineup for that one. However, until there is official word on that, LA fans will need to hold their collective breath.

Chris Taylor will replace Betts in the field for Saturday's matchup, while it's David Peralta who will hit first for the Dodgers. Should Betts end up missing time, however, it is Taylor and Jason Heyward who will be expected to step in at right field in Mookie's stead.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently sitting atop the NL West with a 58-44 record. They are three games ahead of the second-placed San Francisco Giants.