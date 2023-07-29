The Cincinnati Reds take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Our MLB odds series has our Reds Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Reds Dodgers.

The Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers are both in the thick of exciting, close races in the National League as we approach the trade deadline and move within two months of the end of the regular season.

Cincinnati is half a game behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central after beating the Dodgers on Friday night and getting a Brewer loss to the Atlanta Braves. Los Angeles fell to the Reds on Friday, but the Dodgers did not lose ground on the San Francisco Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League West. Both the Giants and D-Backs lost at home on a night when the San Diego Padres were the only N.L. West team to produce a victory. L.A. remains three games ahead of San Francisco and four ahead of Arizona, with the Padres lurking at nine games back and trying to make a push before it's too late.

Here are the Reds-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Dodgers Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-105)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-114)

Over: 10.5 (-105)

Under: 10.5 (-115)

How To Watch Reds vs. Dodgers

TV: Bally Sports Ohio (Reds) / SportsNet LA (Dodgers) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:10 p.m. ET/6:10 p.m. PT

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

The Reds' win on Friday night against the Dodgers enabled them to maintain one of the most fascinating facts about baseball over the past month and a half: Cincinnati, since June 10, has lost more times to the Milwaukee Brewers (7) than against the rest of Major League Baseball (6). The Reds have a team which gives them all sorts of fits, but when they don't play that team, they have generally been great over the past seven weeks. They showed it against the Dodgers on Friday.

Cincinnati's 6-5 win over L.A. marked the Reds' third win over the Dodgers in four meetings this season. In all three wins, the Reds have scored at least six runs: 6-5, 9-8, and 8-6. They wear out Dodger pitching. Emmet Sheehan, a Double-A call-up pressed into service this season for the Dodgers due to their rash of pitching injuries (Julio Urias, Walker Buehler, Tony Gonsolin, Clayton Kershaw, and others), is learning how to pitch. He is far from a polished product, and that means growing pains will be part of his development. Cincinnati should feel very comfortable against him.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers have now lost four out of five games. This team is way too good to keep losing. The Dodgers scored five runs on Friday, but managed only two runs in the first six innings of the game. Chances are the Dodgers will score more runs earlier in this game against a Cincinnati pitcher, Luke Weaver, who struggles in the first innings of games. If Los Angeles gets off to a good start here, it can probably score seven or more runs for the evening and generate enough offense to overcome the potent Reds.

Final Reds-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers are probably the better team, and they are probably due for a good performance after a bad week of baseball, but their pitching is a mess. Stay away from this game, ultimately.

Final Reds-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5