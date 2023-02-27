Gavin Lux went down with an apparent leg injury in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Monday Spring Training game versus the San Diego Padres. The severity of the injury is unclear, but the Dodgers are remaining optimistic. Mookie Betts addressed Lux’s injury after the game, per Dodgers Nation’s Doug McKain.

“I’m just going to stay optimistic about everything,” Betts said. “I don’t want to jump to conclusions or anything. So we just gotta… put some prayers up in the air for him. Hopefully he’s alright.”

Lux is expected to replace Trea Turner at shortstop this season. He displayed signs of stardom in 2022 and is in line for a tremendous opportunity in 2023. For now, he will just hope for the best following this apparent leg injury.

Andrew Friedman said the Dodgers “don’t know anything yet” about Lux’s injury, per David Vassegh. We will continue to provide updates on Lux as they are made available.

As for the game itself, Mookie Betts went 0-2 but was able to score a run. Gavin Lux had gone 2-3 before being forced to leave the game.

Catcher Will Smith also had two hits to go along with an RBI. Luke Williams homered as well.

On the pitching side of things, Ryan Pepiot drew the start and pitched one scoreless inning. Andre Jackson also impressed in one inning of work, recording two strikeouts in his outing.

The Dodgers lead the Padres 7-4 in the ninth inning as of this story’s publication. But win or lose, all attention will be on Gavin Lux’s status after the game.