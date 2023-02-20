The Los Angeles Dodgers’ shortstop position is in a state of transition. Gavin Lux is expected to take over SS duties with Miguel Rojas likely to fill in on occasion. Lux, who grew up playing the position, recently discussed how the previous presences of Corey Seager and Trea Turner in LA impacted him as an infielder, per MLB.com’s Juan Toribio.

“Both those guys (Seager and Turner) are two of the best shortstops in baseball. Arguably the two best, so I got to learn under them and saw how they went about their business,” Lux said. “I loved playing with both of them, but I think it’s cool that I get to slide back to where I grew up playing, so I’m excited.”

Seager played with the Dodgers from 2015-2021 before signing in Texas with the Rangers. Trea Turner took over shortstop duties in 2022 before he left in free agency to sign with the Philadelphia Phillies. The Dodgers were linked to star shortstops in free agency, but they ultimately opted to use an in-house option. As a result, Gavin Lux will receive the opportunity.

There’s no question that Corey Seager was missed in 2022 and both he and Trea Turner’s absence will be felt in 2023. But the Dodgers are in a youth movement of sorts turning to players such as Gavin Lux and Miguel Vargas. With that being said, Los Angeles still has plenty of star power in the forms of Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Clayton Kershaw, and Julio Urias.

It also would not be surprising to see Gavin Lux reach new heights during the 2023 season.