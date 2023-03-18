Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

Los Angeles Dodgers and Team USA superstar Mookie Betts is prepared to square off against Venezuela on Saturday in the World Baseball Classic. Betts, who’s no stranger to playing in postseason-like atmospheres, gave USA head coach Mark DeRosa some advice before the game, per Bob Nightengale.

“Dodgers All Star outfielder Mookie Betts told USA manager Mark DeRosa to manage as if they’re in the World Series and not worry about hurting anyone’s feelings,” Nightengale wrote on Twitter.

Mookie Betts played a pivotal role in leading the Boston Red Sox to their World Series victory in 2018. He then helped the Dodgers win the Fall Classic in 2020. It is safe to say he won’t be fazed by the big moment.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

DeRosa, however, is new to the managing ranks. It will be interesting to see if he can keep his composure and make the right decisions for Team USA in this crucial affair versus Venezuela.

Team USA hasn’t played a perfect brand of baseball during the WBC. With that being said, they have performed well enough to get the job done. Nevertheless, Venezuela will certainly prove to be a difficult opponent. They have gone undefeated so far in the tournament.

In the end, Mookie Betts and the USA still expect to win. Their loaded lineup is more than capable of causing havoc for opposing pitchers. The question comes down to whether or not the pitching can hold up for Team USA. And Mark DeRosa’s decision making will also factor into the pitching equation.