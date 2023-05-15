Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Los Angeles Dodgers SP Noah Syndergaard will make his start on Monday versus the Minnesota Twins, per MLB.com. Syndergaard’s status was previously in question due to a cut on his finger. He exited his most recent start early after suffering the ailment, but Syndergaard is clearly ready to roll for Monday’s affair.

Syndergaard is in his first season with the Dodgers. His beginning to his Dodgers tenure hasn’t been ideal, pitching to the tune of a 6.12 ERA and 1.243 WHIP. Syndergaard has also struck out 21 hitters through 32.1 innings pitched to go along with five walks. He’s battled questions in regards to his velocity after stating he wanted to throw faster prior to the season. Although his velocity isn’t what it once was, the Dodgers are hoping to help him reinvent himself.

Noah Syndergaard still features enough talent to impact a ball club. He isn’t going to blow opponents away like he did during his prime “Thor” days with the New York Mets. Nevertheless, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Syndergaard turn it around with the Dodgers moving forward.

Overall, Los Angeles is playing well at the moment. They are fresh off a sweep over the San Diego Padres and are one of the hottest teams in baseball right now. As a result, the Dodgers hold a lead in the NL West and are appearing to be one of the best teams in the league once again.

Noah Syndergaard and the Dodgers will look to take care of business in the series opener against the Twins on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.