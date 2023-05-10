Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Los Angeles Dodgers SP Noah Syndergaard exited Tuesday’s road game after just one inning versus the Milwaukee Brewers after suffering a cut on his finger. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts later said an IL move is “a possibility,” per Bill Plunkett.

“But we want to give Noah and the training staff some time before we make that decision,” Roberts said.

Noah Syndergaard had his start skipped over the weekend against the San Diego Padres amid his previous struggles. As a result, he’s thrown just one total inning over the past week.

Overall, the veteran SP has recorded a 6.12 ERA for the Dodgers. He’s struck out 21 hitters and walked only five, but he’s surrendering runs nonetheless. Syndergaard signed with Los Angeles to try and get his career back on track. The Dodgers have a track record of helping veteran starting pitchers figure things out, such as Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney a season ago.

It goes without saying, but hope isn’t lost for Noah Syndergaard. There’s still time for him to find his footing in 2023. Perhaps an IL move would help him reset and begin pitching at a high level once again.

If Syndergaard is placed on the IL, Gavin Stone is the most likely candidate to replace him. Stone debuted last week and although he didn’t look especially sharp, the Dodgers believe in his ability and ceiling. Los Angeles expects to know more on Syndergaard within the next couple of days. A final decision could be made before the Dodgers’ weekend series against the Padres.