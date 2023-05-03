Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will have Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May, and Julio Urias (in that order) pitch in their three-game weekend series against the San Diego Padres beginning on Friday, per Jack Harris. Noah Syndergaard, who’s struggled to open the 2023 season, is reportedly being given extra time off to work through mechanical concerns, per Fabian Ardaya.

Syndergaard last pitched on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals. He earned the win versus St. Louis after surrendering three earned runs over 5.1 innings pitched. However, he also gave up eight hits and didn’t record a single strikeout. For the season, Syndergaard owns a lackluster 6.32 ERA. The Dodgers’ decision to skip him in the rotation should allow Syndergaard to correct any mechanical issues he’s currently dealing with.

Gavin Stone is making his MLB debut on Wednesday for the Dodgers. It remains to be seen whether or not Stone will receive another outing for LA following his debut on Wednesday. As things stand right now, the Dodgers rotation includes Kershaw, May, Urias, Syndergaard, and Tony Gonsolin. If the Dodgers choose to completely skip Syndergaard and not have him pitch immediately after the Padres series, Stone could make another start.

The Dodgers still envision Syndergaard impacting their rotation throughout the 2023 campaign. There’s no denying the fact that he’s labored so far, but he’s a veteran and is capable of turning things around.

However, the Dodgers will turn to their three best pitchers against the Padres in what is becoming one of the best rivalries in the sport.