Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias is set to return soon after some time on the injured list. Manager Dave Roberts shared as much ahead of their showdown with the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

Previously, Roberts shared he expects Urias to return this week as he continues to progress in his recovery. Last Sunday, the 26-year-old pitcher was on the mound throwing a bullpen session to check how his leg was feeling, raising hopes that he could suit up sooner rather than later.

Now, Roberts indicated that Urias is on track to start for the Dodgers when they play the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, per David Vassegh of SportsNet LA.

Julio Urias hasn't pitched for the Dodgers since sustaining a hamstring injury in a showdown with the St. Louis Cardinals last May 18. He was placed on the 15-day injured list a couple of days later, adding more to LA's injury woes.

Fortunately for the Dodgers, Urias' injury didn't seem to be serious enough to keep him sidelined. He showed significant progress during his time on the IL, with reports mentioning that he's only experiencing some tightness in his injured hamstring.

Urias' return will certainly be a huge boost for the Dodgers, even if their southpaw pitcher has been really inconsistent this year when he's playing. He's 5-4 so far, tallying a 4.39 ERA in 10 starts. He struck out 53 in 55.1 innings and walked 11.

With Dustin May still injured and Walker Buehler not returning until September (or later), the Dodgers need every help they can get.