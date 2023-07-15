The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to be active ahead of the MLB trade deadline. The only question is whether or not they will acquire any superstars. Many teams will try to trade for Shohei Ohtani if the Los Angeles Angels decide to make him available. The Dodgers have already been linked to Chicago White Sox ace Lucas Giolito as well. However, there are some potential trade candidates who are flying under the radar.

Without further ado, let's take a look at seven MLB trade deadline targets for the Dodgers to consider.

Michael Lorenzen, Tigers

Michael Lorenzen is beginning to receive more attention following his impressive MLB All-Star Game performance. Some experts have already listed the Dodgers as a potential suitor for Lorenzen, who's currently in the midst of a solid campaign with the Detroit Tigers.

Lorenzen's 4.03 ERA isn't ideal. He's a versatile pitcher though, having experience in both the bullpen and starting rotation. Lorenzen also doesn't walk many batters and can pitch big innings for a team.

The Dodgers are currently facing rotation questions following the latest update on Clayton Kershaw, which stated he won't return until August due to his shoulder injury. Lorenzen would be a formidable way to answer those questions while not having to surrender many top-tier prospects, like they would in a trade for Giolito.

Kendall Graveman, White Sox

Kendall Graveman's steady performance in the Chicago White Sox's bullpen has been overlooked due to the team's lackluster 2023 season. He currently owns a 2.93 ERA and has recorded 40 innings of work, saving seven games during that span.

Graveman is a tremendous setup man who also has some experience as a closer. The Dodgers would likely utilize him in the 7th or 8th inning depending on the situation.

Los Angeles' bullpen has typically been a reliable group over the years. In 2023, though, that hasn't been the case. One may even argue that the Dodgers must acquire relief help prior to the MLB trade deadline. Graveman would be a fantastic pickup for LA.

Lane Thomas, Nationals

Lane Thomas is easily one of the most underrated players in baseball. It makes sense why he hasn't received much attention though. Thomas plays for a Nationals team that isn't trying to win right now. Additionally, he's already 27-years old and hasn't exactly made much of a name for himself. But that narrative has to change in 2023, because he's impressed with the Washington Nationals.

Through 88 games, Thomas, an outfielder, is currently slashing .302/.347/.497 with an .844 OPS and 14 home runs. He's stolen eight bases for good measure.

The Dodgers' outfield, with the exception of Mookie Betts, hasn't been all that consistent in 2023. Acquiring a right-handed bat like Thomas would be a cheap, albeit potentially impactful move for Los Angeles.

David Robertson, Mets

David Robertson is one of the more known players in this article. He's a former All-Star who's pitched in the league since 2008. If the New York Mets decide to sell, which is a strong possibility given their 2023 underperformance, Robertson is reportedly among the most likely players to be traded.

Robertson has picked up 12 saves in 2023 while pitching to the tune of a 2.06 ERA. In other words, he's been fairly dominant across his 39.1 innings of work with the Mets.

In similar fashion to Graveman (listed above), Robertson could be a dependable reliever in the back of the Dodgers' bullpen. His closing experience would make him a crucial 8th or even potential 9th inning option.

Jordan Hicks, Cardinals

Our last reliever on this list is Jordan Hicks of the St. Louis Cardinals. Hicks features the talent to be one of the best relievers in the game. Unfortunately, consistency has been a problem for Hicks.

In 2023, he's recorded a 3.93 ERA across 36.2 innings pitched as of this story's publication. The Cardinals are expected to sell ahead of the trade deadline, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Dodgers at least inquire about Hicks. Given his age of just 26-years old, the Dodgers could try to extend him and make him a permanent option in the bullpen for years to come.

Hicks will be an absolute steal for the Dodgers if he's able to stay healthy and find his footing in LA.

Paul DeJong, Cardinals

DeJong could be packaged in a trade alongside Hicks. The Dodgers need infield depth with Miguel Vargas recently being sent down to the minor leagues. Miguel Rojas has been a reliable defender at shortstop, but isn't much of an offensive threat. Trading for DeJong would provide the Dodgers with a middle infield option with a higher offensive ceiling.

Some Dodgers fans would likely prefer the team to make a deal for a more known shortstop like Tim Anderson or Willy Adames. DeJong hasn't swung the bat well in 2023, but would be an offensive upgrade at short. The 2019 All-Star is someone for the Dodgers to keep an eye on.

Josh Donaldson, Yankees

Josh Donaldson has become a “sneaky” trade deadline target. Yes, he's well known around the league and most teams wouldn't consider trading for him given his struggles and age. However, this is a former MVP with a wealth of experience at the MLB level.

Donaldson has a lucrative contract which the Yankees would need to eat most of in order to trade him. If New York isn't willing to take on most of his salary, then the Dodgers should abandon this trade idea. Assuming the Yankees are though, Donaldson could provide similar impact to Joey Gallo from a season ago.

Gallo was laboring immensely with the Yankees before being dealt to LA. Although Gallo didn't set the league on fire following the trade, he took strides in a positive direction. Donaldson is hitting a measly .147 with a .683 OPS in 2023. Given the Dodgers' infield depth concerns though, taking a chance on Josh Donaldson may be worth it.

He'd likely perform at a higher level with a change of scenery.