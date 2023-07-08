Los Angeles Dodgers starter Noah Syndergaard pitched a three-inning simulated game on Friday as he continues to work his way back from a blister on his right index finger, according to the team's official website.

The 30-year-old pitched to Dodgers bullpen catcher Steve Cilladi, and faced hitters Jonny DeLuca, Miguel Vargas and Yonny Hernandez. He was clocking in at between 93-94 miles per hour in the first frame.

Although Thor's simulated game was originally planned for Thursday at Dodger Stadium, it had to be moved back a day due to injuries in the bullpen, specifically Daniel Hudson, who suffered a sprained MCL, and Yency Almonte, who went on paternity leave.

Syndergaard came out of the simulated game well, and the plan is for him to throw a bullpen session over the All-Star break before going on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

“The Dodgers had considered activating Syndergaard for their first-half-closing series against the Angels to give them coverage in relief, but with where things stand now, they intend to wait and ultimately reintegrate him into the rotation,” the Dodgers' official website wrote.

Syndergaard hasn't seen game action since Jun. 8, when he went on the IL for what was officially diagnosed as a blister. But it's been a very tough season for the hurler, who has compiled a 7.16 ERA in 12 starts, with 38 strikeouts and nine walks over 55 1/3 innings.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed on Friday that Syndergaard would soon head out on a minor-league rehab assignment, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.

Noah Syndergaard will have to show encouraging results on the farm for him to earn another chance in the rotation with the big league roster; it figures to be a lengthy rehab stint, especially considering the All-Star break looms.

Still, the team isn't considering bringing him back in a relief role.