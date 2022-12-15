By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Noah Syndergaard is joining the Los Angeles Dodgers on a one-year deal. Apparently, however, he could have earned more and gotten a longer contract.

The free agent pitcher inked a $13 million deal to return to LA, this time with the Dodgers. While it is considered the franchise’s first real free agency splash, it isn’t actually the best offer Syndergaard got. According to reports, he received a deal worth more money with more years.

Sure enough, however, Syndergaard has a good reason for refusing the other better offer he got. As Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic explained, the 30-year-old starting pitcher is hoping to improve his market by joining a promising Dodgers pitching rotation. The LA franchise allowed Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney to land significant contracts after just one year with them, and Syndergaard is definitely looking to do the same.

Injuries have derailed Syndergaard’s once promising career that started with the New York Mets. He remains a solid and reliable option in any pitching rotation, though, and there is reason to believe he can recapture his old form through the help of the Dodgers.

In the 2022 campaign which he split between the Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies, Syndergaard recorded a 3.94 ERA and had 95 strikeouts.

The Dodgers continue to make improvements, and while they lost some key players as well, it is clear they are not stopping in their bid to build a World Series contender for the 2023 season.