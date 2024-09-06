This is getting way out of hand. Injuries are a part of all sports, but the Los Angeles Dodgers may have to seriously reconsider how they manage their pitchers after seeing another one land on the shelf. Rookie right-hander Gavin Stone is being placed on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation, per the team.

Fresh off the news that Japanese sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto is making his long-awaited return to LA's starting rotation, the ballclub suffers yet another setback. Stone has struggled in the second half of the season and appears to be running out of gas, so his starting role was already in jeopardy for the playoffs. Though, he adds critical depth that the staff might depend on in October.

Chronic injury problems beset the Dodgers year after year, leaving them with a shortage of options when the games matter most. Stone joins ace Tyler Glasnow (elbow tendinitis) and future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw (bone spur in toe) on the IL, with their status up in the air for the remainder of the regular season.

As Los Angeles cruises toward its 12th consecutive postseason appearance, doubt surrounding its title chances increases. The offense is whole again and therefore capable of striking fear into any opponent, but pitching reigns supreme in the playoffs.

The Dodgers have to choose their arms wisely

Manager Dave Roberts needs to identify at least three starters he can trust on the big stage. Barring unforeseen disaster, one of those slots will be filled by Yamamoto.

Before suffering a right arm injury in June, the former Nippon Professional Baseball superstar was looking like the talent the Dodgers paid a fortune to acquire in the offseason. Yamamoto's masterful showing in a high-pressure environment against the New York Yankees provided fans with evidence that he can withstand hostile crowds. He has less than a month to regain that form, beginning with Tuesday's home game versus the Chicago Cubs.

Two-time All-Star Walker Buehler is also a possible candidate to make an October start. He is gradually becoming reliable once again, surrendering two runs in five innings with six strikeouts and two walks in a 6-2 win against the Los Angeles Angels earlier this week. If the 30-year-old can stretch himself a little further, Roberts will likely feel comfortable about leaning on him.

Even if the aforementioned pitchers do deliver on the mound, fans would be far more confident if Gavin Stone is on the postseason roster. The 2020 fifth-round pick gave up five runs versus the Arizona Diamondbacks in his last start but still sports an impressive 3.53 ERA and one shutout in 141 1/3 innings of work in 2024.

He will do what he can to rejoin the Dodgers in time for their World Series championship pursuit. In the meantime, however, the organization must engage in some self-reflection. Clearly, a change in approach is necessary when factoring in this club's alarming injury rate, particularly when it comes to pitchers.

This issue cannot merely be chalked up to the perils of baseball. For LA's sake, hopefully the proper adjustments can be made before the 2024 National League Division Series.