The Los Angeles Dodgers received a positive news update from Tyler Glasnow, who now believes he can return from injury before the end of the season. On August 16 (retroactive to August 13), Glasnow was placed on the 15-day IL due to right elbow tendinitis. On August 21, it was revealed by manager Dave Roberts that Glasnow might remain on the injured list for a bit longer than expected.

Glasnow is still being worked back slowly, and it seems that every other day, there's a mixed bag about whether he'll be returning soon. A lack of a clear timetable isn't reassuring as the update of him believing he'll be ready by the end of the season is still vague.

Multiple players, Tyler Glasnow overcoming injury for a Dodgers' postseason run

Five Dodgers' starting pitchers are already on the injured list, including Tyler Glasnow. Clayton Kershaw (15-day IL, toe inflammation), Yoshinobu Yamamoto (60-day IL, triceps tightness), Tony Gonsolin (60-day IL, Tommy John) and River Ryan (60-day IL, Tommy John).

Gonsolin won't be ready until spring training. Ryan is shut down indefinitely. Yamamoto, barring any setbacks, is making rehab starts in Triple-A and is on track for a mid-September return. Kershaw may need a couple of weeks to get back to fully healthy.

“Clayton Kershaw is going on the IL,” Roberts said via The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya. “There’s so much swelling, he can barely move around with it.”

Roberts still wants Yamamoto to play in a couple more rehab assignments before rushing him back.

“Threw well, came out of it good,” Roberts said, per ESPN. “Hopefully, we can get him to three innings his next outing and then throw another one in the pen after that and then have a real conversation if it makes sense for him to join us.”

And that's just the starting pitching.

Other Dodgers studs like Freddie Freeman just got back into the starting lineup after a hairline fracture in his finger.

“I think we would say it was a finger break,” Freeman said. “But I took the last three days to just shut the brain off and not really worry too much about things. Give my mind a break.”

The Dodgers do have a solid pool of prospects to draw from should they need to in their run for a World Series. C Dalton Rushing is the Dodgers' top minor league prospect, and he could have gotten a look when Austin Barnes hit the injured list earlier this month.