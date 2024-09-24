Despite clinching a playoff berth and currently holding the best record in the MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers (93-63) are not quite as comfortable as they usually are in the final week of the regular season. And the San Diego Padres (90-66) are a main reason why. An anticipated series that could serve as an October appetizer begins on Tuesday in Chavez Ravine. LA is of course focused on dispatching its in-state and divisional nemesis, but it is also looking to the future.

The Dodgers are calling up young relief pitcher Edgardo Henriquez, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. He has been in the organization since 2019, but the 22-year-old's ascent to the big leagues has been rapid nevertheless.

After battling back from Tommy John surgery, Henriquez started 2024 in Single-A and stunningly progressed through three additional levels. He recorded a 2.84 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 14 appearances for the Triple-A Oklahoma City Baseball Club. The right-handed flamethrower's fastball clocked in at a blistering 104 mph earlier this year, per Adaya.

Edgardo Henriquez could become a key part of Dodgers' bullpen

Dodgers fans have closely been monitoring Henriquez's rise and are eager to see what he can bring to an inconsistent bullpen. The struggles of Daniel Hudson, Joe Kelly and Evan Phillips makes it even more sensible to evaluate other arms before the playoffs begin. The Venezuelan hurler does come with one big concern, however.

Edgardo Henriquez walked a staggering 10 batters in 12 2/3 innings of work for Oklahoma City. Control issues begets disaster, particularly in the postseason. He must prove to manager Dave Roberts and the front office that he can avoid traffic against MLB lineups.

While it might be difficult for Henriquez to earn a slot on the Dodgers' playoff roster in such a short period of time, he is still receiving a huge opportunity in this last handful of games. This is an audition that could have long-term consequences if it goes well.

If this intriguing prospect can thrive in a high-pressure environment against a Padres team that is still chasing the National League West crown, he will send a strong message that the franchise may be unable to ignore.