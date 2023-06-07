For Cincinnati Reds and MLB fans alike, Elly De La Cruz's call up was one of the most exciting moments of the young season. De La Cruz shared that excitement as the tantalizing talent began his career with the Reds.

Cincinnati found themselves trailing the Dodgers 8-6 entering the ninth inning of De La Cruz's debut. However, the Reds were able to get runners on base and came back to win the game 9-8 on a Matt McClain walk off single. As De La Cruz gets acclimated to the major leagues, he said the debut win got his career off on the right track, via ESPN's News Services.

“I'm just very excited to be here,” De La Cruz said. “I'm just trying to give the team an opportunity to win, and sure enough, we did that today.”

In the victory, De Le Cruz went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks and a run scored. His hit was a scorching double in the gap.

Elly De La Cruz's first big league hit came off the bat at 112 mph… Congrats, @ellylacocoa18‼️ pic.twitter.com/tSwaeRQe3V — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 7, 2023

The infielder is one of the most touted prospects in baseball, ranking as the best prospect in the Reds system, via MLB Pipeline. He ranks as the fourth-best in the entire league. De La Cruz earned his promotion after hitting an impressive .298 with 12 home runs, 36 RBI and 11 stolen bases over 38 AAA games this season.

Now in the major leagues, Elly De La Cruz will look to continue Cincinnati's winning ways. Their victory over the Dodgers – which was their first since 2021 – put the Reds at 28-33 on the season. Just five games back in the NL Central, the Reds are hoping De La Cruz's arrival sparks strong momentum.

The top prospect is pretty pumped about it.