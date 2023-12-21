New Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani was named the AP Male Athlete of the Year once again following his MVP 2023 season.

Shohei Ohtani has enjoyed quite the offseason. He kicked things off by earning his second MVP award and later landed a $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ohtani is not only the best player in baseball, but he's become the most popular as well. It was recently announced that Ohtani won another award, adding to his already impressive legacy.

Ohtani was named the Associated Press' Male Athlete of the Year, via ESPN.

“But what Ohtani already did in 2023 — both for the Los Angeles Angels and for Japan in the World Baseball Classic — is the reason he was selected as The Associated Press' Male Athlete of the Year for the second time in three years,” the ESPN article reads.

It was also reported that Ohtani finished ahead of well-known superstar athletes such as Lionel Messi, Novak Djokovic, and Nikola Jokic. Ohtani is single-handedly growing the game of baseball, a sport that needed a boost.

Shohei Ohtani saving baseball?

One of the most popular subjects in the sports world this offseason was Shohei Ohtani's free agency. Everyone wanted to know where MLB's biggest star was going to sign.

His free agency drew attention from casual baseball fans, and even fans of other sports that don't care about baseball. And there was obviously no shortage of reaction when Ohtani signed his $700 million contract with the Dodgers.

Ohtani is helping the sport grow. His two-way prowess on the mound and at the plate has captivated audiences.

He's a humble, yet incredibly talented star who has emerged as the face of baseball. When the signing was announced, Ohtani's Dodgers jerseys instantly flew off the shelves. He's becoming everyone's favorite player.

Passionate baseball fans have enjoyed the sport throughout the years regardless of the new rules and which players are on the field. They simply love the game. But casual fans and non-baseball fans are beginning to tune in on a more consistent basis. The new rules to help speed the game up have surely helped, but so has Shohei Ohtani's presence in the sport.