The Los Angeles Dodgers found themselves on the brink of elimination after losing Game 3 of the NLDS to the San Diego Padres. Manager Dave Roberts turned to his bullpen for the do-or-die Game 4 and the team responded by breaking a franchise record for the largest shutout postseason win in franchise history. LA kept its season alive and will play a decisive Game 5 on Friday night.

It’s been an emotional series for both teams as the pressure mounts. Dodgers’ superstar DH Shohei Ohtani was asked if his display of emotion was unexpected. “I’m not surprised by it. I do think it’s part of who I am as well, obviously being respectful and mindful of the opponent. I think it’s an important part of the game,” Ohtani said via USA Today’s Bob Nightengale on X.

The usually restrained veteran isn’t the only player who has been caught up in the playoff atmosphere. Game 2 at Dodger Stadium devolved into an ugly situation as fans threw baseballs at Padres’ outfielder Jurickson Profar and San Diego third baseman Manny Machado flung a ball at LA’s dugout.

Dodgers’ DH Shohei Ohtani is full of emotion in his first MLB playoff experience

Padres fans got even when the series moved to San Diego with a ruthless welcome for the Dodgers. LA dropped Game 3 and fell behind 2-1 in the NLDS but delivered a huge 8-0 victory with their backs against the wall on Wednesday. Despite the final score, emotions were still running hot. Ohtani was visibly heated after being thrown out at home on a freak play where the ball bounced off an umpire and stayed in the infield.

Given all the awards and accolades Ohtani has collected over his seven-year MLB career, it’s hard to believe this is his first postseason action. Not only did the Los Angeles Angels fail to reach the playoffs with Ohtani on the roster, they couldn’t put together a winning season during his tenure. While the superstar two-way player made three All-Star teams and won two MVP awards, two Silver Sluggers and Rookie of the Year with the Angels, he’s only now enjoying postseason baseball since shifting his Los Angeles allegiance.

Ohtani had a remarkable debut season with the Dodgers, joining the 40/40 club and then creating the 50/50 club. He finished with 54 homers and 59 steals and is a lock to win his third-career MVP. However, Ohtani is yet to find his groove in the postseason. The Dodgers won the NL West and earned a bye in the Wild Card round, making the Division Series Shohei’s first playoff action. Through four games he’s slashing .250/.333/.438 with a home run, four RBI and three runs scored. He’s worked two walks but has yet to attempt to steal a base.

With the series knotted up at two games apiece Ohtani and the Dodgers will face off against the Padres in Game 5 on Friday. The winner will face the New York Mets in the National League Championship Series.